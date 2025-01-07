Miami Valley residents dig out of almost a foot of snow, some emergency levels continue

People across Southwest Ohio continued to dig out on Tuesday after a winter storm dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some places on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 6.

Ben Demana and his family live in Beavercreek. Armed with a heavy-duty snow blower, he cleared his driveway on Monday afternoon.

“If I had to do this by hand, it’d probably take me three to four hours," Demana explained. "The snow blower cuts it down by at least half.”

He estimated about 9 inches of snow fell at his house. He said he hasn't seen this much snow since he was a kid.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Butler and Clinton counties remained at a Level 2 snow emergency. Montgomery, Clark, Champaign, Greene and Preble counties remained at a Level 1 snow emergency. Warren County has lifted its snow emergency.

Several schools, including Dayton Public Schools, remained closed on Tuesday, and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force shut down due to continuing icy conditions. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base delayed opening until 9:30 a.m.

Central State University is closed Tuesday and Wright State University delayed opening until 11 a.m.

Beavercreek crews said they're are focused on clearing the city's nine main roads before moving into neighborhoods. It prioritizes treating high traffic roadways including U.S. 35 and Dayton-Xenia, North Fairfield, Kemp, Beaver Valley, Indian Ripple roads.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Ben Demana plows his driveway on January 6 after snow fell for 24-hours.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, many roads remain slick, even after being plowed and salted. Nighttime temperatures this week will likely plunge into the teens, creating icy patches for at least a week.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution when on the road and to stay clear of plow trucks. At least three ODOT plows had been struck by Monday morning.

1 of 3 — 3Dog Fly.jpg Masako Green watches her neighbors dog fly through the snow. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 3 — Snow to knees.jpg WYSO Kathryn Mobley stands in snow almost up to her knees. Masako Green / Masako Green 3 of 3 — OD face.jpg O.D. licks the snow. Masako Green / Masako Green

Additionally, this week the National Weather Service anticipates wind chill values in the single digits, encouraging people to limit their time outdoors.

More snow is expected later this week.