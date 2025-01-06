© 2025 WYSO
How Dayton prioritizes which streets to plow after a snow storm

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:49 PM EST
three houses in a row covered in snow
Kaitlin Schroeder
Audubon Park in Dayton is covered in several inches of snow on Monday, Jan. 6., after the first winter storm of 2025 hit the region.

The city of Dayton said its Department of Public Works crews are clearing snow from highways and major streets, following the first winter storm of the year.

The city said it manages street treatment with a three-tiered priority approach:

  • Priority 1: Highways (U.S. 35 and Ohio 4 within the Dayton city limits), thoroughfares, and streets around hospitals and schools, as well as Central Business District streets.
  • Priority 2: Arterials and collector streets (collectors are streets that move traffic from less-traveled residential streets to more heavily traveled arterials).
  • Priority 3: Residential streets, which are plowed and treated with salt when snow accumulation totals are 4 inches or more.

In a statement at 11:30 a.m. Monday, the city said that over the next 16 to24 hours, its efforts will remain focused on Priority 1 and 2 streets and city-owned parking lots.
WYSO Staff
