Kettering church plans open wedding ceremony for LGBTQ+ couples

Harmony Creek Church of Kettering is sponsoring a free marriage ceremony and legal education workshop for LGBTQ+ couples later this month. The church describes itself as open and affirming to the LGBTQ+ community.

It will hold a community wedding ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Brick and Beam venue in Dayton.

Sara Darrah is the event's coordinator and co-chair of Harmony Creek Church's Justice and Witness Program.

"What the fear is, is that marriage equality may be rolled back with. The changes that are happening at the White House," Darrah said. "But research is showing that it's a lot harder to undo something than to just make it illegal in the first place."

The event will offer music, professional photography, flower arrangements, and a reception for families there.

The church is set to host legal documentation workshop with lectures and a Q&A following the marriage ceremony.

Lawyers, social workers, and notaries have also donated their time to offer guidance during the workshop.

"Whatever document you think you need or you know you need in order to protect yourself, your family, or your estate, we'll help you fill out the document there completely for free," Darrah said.

Childcare and Spanish translators will also be available for workshop attendees.

The ceremony will begin at noon and last until 1:30. Followed by the legal workshop at 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We want them to walk away knowing they're protected, they're supported, they are equal in our eyes and that they're loved in a very practical way that we hope will help," Darrah said. "Even beyond this event, just knowing that we're there, supporting them and that this is a safe space for them to get help, express their fears and get support."