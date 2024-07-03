JobsOhio, Aileron launch academy to provide coaching to small businesses

Ohio small businesses will have a new learning opportunity this fall. JobsOhio recently announced the Small Business Academy.

This five-year initiative will support five cohorts of 25 businesses per year, supporting 125 Ohio businesses total.

The program aims to help small businesses build the skills and strategy needed to expand their business model, said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio.

The curriculum will focus on leadership, building a board of directors, and creating long term plans.

The Small Business Academy is open to owners, presidents, and CEOs of small, growing B2B businesses in Ohio who have received JobsOhio funding in the past.

A Tipp City based nonprofit, Aileron, will lead the program's sessions.

Participants will learn from Aileron’s business coaches and cohort peers in virtual and in-person workshops.

The academy will begin in September and offer businesses a $1,000 stipend for travel and personal expenses.