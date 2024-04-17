Beavercreek hospital no longer designated as a trauma center

Soin Medical Center has dropped its status as a trauma center.

However, Kettering Health, which operates the Beavercreek hospital, said there will be no disruption in service at the hospital's emergency department.

On April 10, the Ohio Emergency Medical Services notified the public that Kettering Health Soin Medical Center wouldstop operating as a verified Level III trauma center on April 13.

Not all hospital emergency departments seek out a certification as a trauma center.

The Ohio Trauma System is designed to get severely injured patients to the “right hospital, in the right manner, in the right amount of time.” A Level I trauma center is the highest level of certification and is a comprehensive regional resource.

A certified Level III trauma center has demonstrated that it:



Offers 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program.

Has developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.

Provides back-up care for rural and community hospitals.

Offers continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team.

Involved with prevention efforts and must have an active outreach program for its referring communities.

The health network said in a statement that Soin’s emergency department remains open and still offers the same services. While the designation has changed, patient care won’t, according to Kettering Health.

“We will continue to utilize our clinical pathways to treat nearly all conditions and we will help our community’s highest acuity patients get to the Level I or Level II trauma program that best meets their needs in a streamlined way,” Kettering Health stated.

In response to why there was a change, a spokesperson for Kettering Health said this was a bureaucratic technicality and didn’t explain further.

The health network said patients at Soin Medical Center will be evaluated, and should they need a higher level of care, they will be transported to the nearest center with the appropriate level of care.

Soin Medical Center opened in 2012 and became a verified Level III trauma center in 2014.

In February, Kettering Health closed one of its standalone emergency centers in Piqua, citing a focus on primary care.

