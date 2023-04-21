Kettering Health names new Chief Executive Officer

Kettering Health Network has announced a new CEO after a five-month search.

Michael Gentry will officially join Kettering Health in July. He was the former chief operating officer of Sentara Healthcare, based in Virginia. Gentry also served as a member and board chair for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

His educational background includes a Master of Business Administration from La Sierra University and a Bachelor of Science in business management from Southern Adventist University.

Kettering Health is one of the biggest employers in the region. It’s made up of 15 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio.

Michael Mewhirter served as Kettering Health's interim CEO for the past five months while the search for a permanent CEO was underway.

The Kettering Health Medical Group has more than 700 board-certified providers.