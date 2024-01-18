Dayton Children's to partner on $8M pediatric clinic, healthy market in West Dayton

Dayton Children’s Hospital will partner with Sunlight Village and CityWide Development Corp. on an $8 million center to serve children in West Dayton in a new way.

The partnership calls for a Healthy Family Market and pediatric clinic at the intersection of Germantown Pike, McCall Street and South James H. McGee Boulevard

The model was designed to meet kids’ physical, social, mental and nutritional health needs, hospital officials said.

Debbie Feldman is president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. Montgomery County ranks 78 out of 88 counties in child health outcomes, she said, and Ohio ranks in the lower quartile.

“We recognize that to really impact children's health we need to get beyond the walls of the hospital, right? We call it reinventing the path to children’s health, and that path oftentimes does not lead to Valley Street or to our doctor’s offices," Feldman said. "And so we have explored where are children living and where do they get medical services.”

Funding for the new center comes from Dayton Children’s and its partners. Feldman said state funding also has been requested.

Organizers hope to break ground by June and open the center in 2025.

The center’s services will change to meet the fluid needs of families and children, Feldman said. They expect to track and measure these needs through community health workers and more.

“We also have, as part of our center for health equity, we have researchers that do a lot of community based research and listening to the community," she said. "And then our partner Sunlight Village we believe will also be a great provider of that information because of how close they are to really many in the community.”

