Darke County campground sold, some long-time campers concerned about rent hikes, refunds

A popular, family owned campground in Darke County has been sold, and some long-time tenants are concerned about spiking rents and slow refunds.

A new management company called The Freedom Group has taken ownership of Stillwater Beach Campground in Bradford, Ohio. Several tenants told WYSO that the company has raised lot rents and delayed depositing requested refunds.

The Freedom Group says in a statement that rent increases are needed to cover improvement costs and that it's expediting refunds.

Tenants at Stillwater often keep their RVs or trailers there from April to October.

Kasey Garvey and her family are renters of more than 50 years. She said The Freedom Group told the community they wouldn’t raise lot fees until after a year of ownership. But many tenants received calls that their seasonal rent went from $1,500 or $1,750 to nearly $5,000, Garvey said.

“They said that they are having fair and affordable pricing. But I mean if you think about it, most Americans, most middle class Americans, wouldn’t consider that to be fair or affordable at all,” she said.

Garvey and other former lot renters WYSO spoke to said The Freedom Group hasn’t explained the increases. And that only about 15 campers have reported receiving their requested refunds months after they were promised.

The Freedom Group responded to requests for an interview with a statement, saying it has budgeted $800,000 for improvements on the campground. The statement says that requires a price increase for campers.

The statement also says refunds are being expedited.

"They did say that they were going to expedite the refund process, however no one was ever told about a refund process," Garvey said.

The Better Business Bureau also has reached out to the group with no response.