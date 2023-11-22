© 2023 WYSO
Beavercreek Police release picture of Walmart gunman

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST
Beavercreek Police have identified Benjamin Charles Jones as the man who shot up the city's Walmart. The incident happened Monday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. on November 20, 2023.
The FBI is seeking information regarding 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones of Dayton.
Investigators say Monday night, November 20, 2023, he shot and wounded four people at the Walmart in Beavercreek. Police say Jones then turned his rifle on himself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are releasing the most recent BMV picture of Jones. If you have any information regarding Jones, you are urged to provide a tip by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

The Beavercreek Police and FBI agents are jointly gathering and analyzing evidence related to the shooting.

WYSO News
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
