Beavercreek Police release picture of Walmart gunman

The FBI is seeking information regarding 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones of Dayton.

Investigators say Monday night, November 20, 2023, he shot and wounded four people at the Walmart in Beavercreek. Police say Jones then turned his rifle on himself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are releasing the most recent BMV picture of Jones. If you have any information regarding Jones, you are urged to provide a tip by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

The Beavercreek Police and FBI agents are jointly gathering and analyzing evidence related to the shooting.