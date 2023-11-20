© 2023 WYSO
At least 3 injured in shooting at Beavercreek Walmart, 'no active threat at this time'

WYSO
Published November 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST
Multiple police cars with blue and red flashing lights are in a parking lot of a large retail box store at night, with police tape blocking off part of the parking lot. Some rain puddles are on the parking lot.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Police officers from multiple departments respond to a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Pentagon Road on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

At least three people have been injured in a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night.

Several law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have responded to a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night.

Beavercreek Police confirmed on Facebook a shooting at the store, 3360 Pentagon Blvd. in Greene County.

"The building has been cleared and secured," the post says. "There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available."

Soin Medical Center received three patients from the incident, according to a hospital spokesperson. She declined to release their conditions, citing patient privacy.

A Walmart representative referred questions to local law enforcement and issued this statement: "We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

As of 10:30 p.m., more than 30 law enforcement officers are on scene from local police and deputies, state troopers, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

WYSO has a reporter on scene who has talked to witnesses who reported hearing multiple shots fired.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

The Walmart is the same store where Beavercreek police shot and killed John Crawford III, 22, of Fairfield in 2014.

