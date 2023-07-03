Fish kill in Little Beaver Creek leaves questions unanswered

State agencies are still investigating a fish kill in Greene County’s Little Beaver Creek that happened along Vineland Trail in Beavercreek Township earlier this month.

Township officials contacted the Ohio EPA on Thursday, June 15 about an unknown foam material that was causing a fish kill in the Little Beaver Creek. That came after a local resident contacted first responders earlier that day. WHIO footage showed dead fish floating on the surface of the creek near the foam material.

The OEPA found evidence of an unidentified foam material in the creek when it responded the next day. The agency said aquatic life was impacted over a few hundred yards of the stream but live fish were seen a short distance downstream, which the OEPA said indicated that the foam material was diluting quickly.

On Tuesday, June 20, the OEPA said in a statement to WYSO that the immediate impact to aquatic life appeared to have ended.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is still looking into the broader impact to fish and wildlife from the unidentified foam material that was in the creek.

When reached for comment, the ODNR said that the incident is still under investigation and that they cannot comment further at this time.