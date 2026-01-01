Michael Roedinger, MSLD, CFRE

Michael is a longtime listener and supporter of public radio. He started listening to WYSO when he moved back to the area in 2005.

He joined WYSO as the Major Gift Officer in Julf 2026 and at the same time he became a realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage after retiring from more than 30 years working in nonprofit arts. Most recently, he served as the director and president of the Dayton Art Institute. He was also the vice president of development at Victoria Theatre Association and a major gifts officer for Carnegie Mellon University.

Michael holds a Master of Science in Leadership Development from Wright State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with concentrations in Theatre & Public Relations from Ohio Northern University. He received a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Certificate from the University of South Florida MUMA College of Business, Tampa, Florida, and is a past Certified Fundraising Executive.

Michael currently serves on Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority Board of Directors; Wright State College of Liberal Arts Board of Directors and is the Chair of Kettering Art in Public Places Committee for the City of Kettering.

Michael resides in Kettering and is the proud father of his adult son Richard and their Boston Terrier Chace. He and his partner are avid thrifting and estate sale goers and enjoy working in the garden.

Email: mroediger@wyso.org

Phone: 937-313-0741

