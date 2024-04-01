Maxwell PattonCommunity producer
Maxwell Patton is a producer for the Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO Public Radio He has a bachelor's degree in media studies and has worked at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University as a college news reporter for over two years. Maxwell is a lifelong Dayton native.
Fifty years ago, a tornado with winds of over 250 miles per hour struck the area around Xenia and Wilberforce.Within 39 minutes, it altered the lives of thousands of people. That includes two survivors who shared their stories with Community Voices Producer Maxwell Patton.