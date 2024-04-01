© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maxwell Patton

Community producer

Maxwell Patton is a producer for the Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO Public Radio He has a bachelor's degree in media studies and has worked at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University as a college news reporter for over two years. Maxwell is a lifelong Dayton native.