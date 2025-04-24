Jamie Sharp

Jamie joined WYSO in 2025 to support fundraising, donor engagement, and community outreach. A longtime Yellow Springs local, she brings a unique mix of nonprofit fundraising, cultural organizing, small business ownership, and creative marketing experience.

“WYSO has been part of my personal soundtrack for as long as I can remember,” Jamie says. “It shaped my love of music and gave me perspectives that changed how I see the world. Now I get to give back—that feels pretty special.”

Outside of work, Jamie is fueled by strong coffee, big ideas, and making spaces that feel welcoming and inclusive.

