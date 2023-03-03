© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

East Palestine burn-off smoke diverted from Miami Valley by wind direction

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published March 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
NTSB uncrewed aerial vehicle footage of the burning railcars in East Palestine, Ohio. The drone is the safest means to assess the situation.
NTSB
/
NTSB uncrewed aerial vehicle footage of the burning railcars in East Palestine, Ohio. The drone is the safest means to assess the situation.

Concerns about air quality issues stemming from the train derailment and subsequent chemical burn off in East Palestine last month remain in some communities near the disaster. However, local public health officials said they aren't concerned, at this moment, about airborne contamination from the burn-off reaching the Miami Valley.

Smoke from the East Palestine chemical burnoff was sent hundreds of miles by northeastern winds all the way into Canada last month, according to HYSPLIT modeling data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Air Resource Laboratory (see figure below).

HYSPLIT runs from the East Palestine derailment, which continued to burn several days after the accident.
NOAA
/
HYSPLIT runs from the East Palestine derailment, which continued to burn several days after the accident.

The direction of the wind is what is significant for people here in southwest Ohio. Because wind mostly travels west to east through the state, smoke coming from East Palestine, a village that is two hundred miles east of Dayton, never really had a chance to reach the Miami Valley, health officials said.

A spokesperson for the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency told WYSO that because of Ohio's established west to east meteorological patterns, they weren't expecting air contamination from the burn-off. Their regular air quality monitoring since the burn-off backed up that approach–they said nothing unusual has shown up in test results since the derailment.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
