Congressman Mike Turner helps secure funding for Dayton Art Institute

U.S. Representative Mike Turner visited the Dayton Art Institute on Tuesday. Turned secured Community Project Funding for the museum’s historic building, with $800,000 in total funds.

The funds come from the Saving America’s Treasures program . The program centers on preserving historical properties like the art museum, which is nearly 100 years old.

“These funds will go with other donations to help us replace all of the windows and doors in the remaining part of the historic building in our administrative office and our doors and the original entrance and the rotunda entrance,” Michael Roediger , the director and CEO of DAI, said. “They will provide better climate control for the art safety, for the art and for our guests.”

The money will go toward replacing windows and doors that were original to the building.

“These funds were absolutely necessary to be able to help the Dayton Art Institute secure this building for the future, and they’re the most difficult type of funds to raise in a community,” Turner said. “But it will give them some lasting stability as they go on to their next capital project.”

Both Turner and Roediger spoke in the DAI Rotunda on Tuesday to praise the funding. Both men maintained that the funding was critical to the museum going forward, ensuring the building would be around for future generations.

“This is a place where people come and they see their future,” Turner said.

Turner runs a congressional art competition event in conjunction with the DAI . High school students submit their works to professional judges. Those who are selected have their works presented at the DAI, and winners move on to have their work displayed at the Capitol with potential scholarships available.

The funding Turner secured will help ensure these competitions and opportunities can continue, and hopefully bring further community engagement with the museum.

“You know, I can’t think of a better valentine at this time of year,” Roediger said with a laugh.