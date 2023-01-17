WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money

Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:

Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton ).

Amid House drama, Ohio Senate hums along with medical cannabis considerations - (Statehouse News Bureau) A newly proposed Ohio Senate bill would add autism and opioid use disorder to the 25 conditions already approved for medical marijuana treatment in the state. The bill would also create a 13 member commission to oversee Ohio’s medical cannabis program.

Wright-Patt museum celebrates its centennial - (National Museum of the United States Air Force) This year, the National Museum of the United States Air Force will mark its 100th Anniversary as the world’s oldest military aviation museum. The museum will commemorate the anniversary with events and exhibits that celebrate its beginnings.

Dayton’s American Rescue Plan Act money is trickling down - (WYSO) The Dayton City Commission just gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds to stimulate local development. The money comes from the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act . Commissioners said they are trying to use the money to invest in BIPOC communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and long-standing economic and social inequities.

“Imagining Community Symposium” coming to Dayton next month - (University of Dayton) The University of Dayton will hold a housing justice conference next month. The conference will have art, workshops, and panels and presentations about the impact of housing injustice in Dayton. Participants will also discuss strategies for moving toward a “more equitable and inclusive community.” It will be February 16-18 at the Dayton Arcade.

Fairborn schools say they need more for new high school - (Dayton Daily News) Fairborn city schools has told the Dayton Daily News that they need more money to build a new high school. The city's Board of Education decided last week that they will be putting a $24.6 million property tax on the ballot in this May's election. If the bond issue is approved, the district's treasure said that the higher tax rate for property owners in the city would not go into effect until 2027. Voters already approved another levy for the construction of the new high school in 2020 . School officials estimate the new high school's construction will cost more than $80 million dollars.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.