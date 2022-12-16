Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
- Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.
- Record-High Real Estate Activity - Montgomery County continues to see a high record in real estate sales. That’s according to county auditor Karl Keith. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has an update.
- Springfield Police Lawsuit - The family of a man who died after he was run over by a Springfield police cruiser has sued, claiming wrongful death.
- Lame Duck Education Legislation - Lawmakers were locked in a stalemate over a few issues on the last day of the lame-duck session in Ohio. That includes a proposal to make some of the biggest changes ever to the state’s education department. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Lame Duck Criminal Justice Legislation - Ohio lawmakers passed a criminal justice bill during the final hours of the lame-duck session late on Wednesday night. The bill expands early release programs, increases eligibility for transitional control, and allows more people to seek an expungement of their records.