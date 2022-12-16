© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
solar panel
Credit Sergey Edentod
/
Shutterstock
Ohio Denies the Request for a Large-Scale Solar Project in Greene County.

Greene County Solar Project Denied; Springfield Police Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Montgomery County Real Estate Update; Ohio Lame Duck Legislation

  • Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.
  • Springfield Police Lawsuit - The family of a man who died after he was run over by a Springfield police cruiser has sued, claiming wrongful death.
  • Lame Duck Education Legislation - Lawmakers were locked in a stalemate over a few issues on the last day of the lame-duck session in Ohio. That includes a proposal to make some of the biggest changes ever to the state’s education department. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Lame Duck Criminal Justice Legislation - Ohio lawmakers passed a criminal justice bill during the final hours of the lame-duck session late on Wednesday night. The bill expands early release programs, increases eligibility for transitional control, and allows more people to seek an expungement of their records.
