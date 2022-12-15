News Update: Reichert Film in Nat'l Registry, Election Law Changes, Legislating Bad Landlords
Lame Duck Session Produces Election Changes, No Abortion Language Clarification; Local Filmmaker Movie in National Registry; CSU / USDA Training Partnership
- Legislating Bad Landlords - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office has received reports from across Ohio about drastic rent increases, property neglect and more. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports on what Brown’s doing about those claims.
- State Republicans Agree on Election Law Changes - Ohio legislators approved laws in the early morning hours to require photo IDs to vote, limit ballot drop boxes, and shorten the time frame for mail-in ballots to be received. The debate over the changes involves election security and whether or not more needs to be done. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- No Abortion Language Clarification - The leader of the Ohio Senate said lawmakers will not come up with language to clarify the state’s six-week abortion ban. That ban is currently on hold by a court. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Central State, USDA Team up to Train Underserved Farmers - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of the USDA’s investment in its Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiative. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa has more.
- Local Filmmaker's Movie Added to Registry - The documentary Union Maids will be added to the National Film Registry for being culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant.