© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

News Update: Reichert Film in Nat'l Registry, Election Law Changes, Legislating Bad Landlords

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
election_2016.png
wikimedia commons
/
Republican Legislators agree on election law changes. Democrats say those changes only add more barriers to voting.

Lame Duck Session Produces Election Changes, No Abortion Language Clarification; Local Filmmaker Movie in National Registry; CSU / USDA Training Partnership

  • Legislating Bad Landlords - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office has received reports from across Ohio about drastic rent increases, property neglect and more. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports on what Brown’s doing about those claims.
  • State Republicans Agree on Election Law Changes - Ohio legislators approved laws in the early morning hours to require photo IDs to vote, limit ballot drop boxes, and shorten the time frame for mail-in ballots to be received. The debate over the changes involves election security and whether or not more needs to be done. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • No Abortion Language Clarification - The leader of the Ohio Senate said lawmakers will not come up with language to clarify the state’s six-week abortion ban. That ban is currently on hold by a court. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
  • Local Filmmaker's Movie Added to Registry - The documentary Union Maids will be added to the National Film Registry for being culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant.
Tags
Local and Statewide News AbortionHousingelectionFarmingCentral State UniversityJulia ReichertEducation
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier