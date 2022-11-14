Miami Twp. hosts Veterans Day breakfast

They gathered in the Miami Valley Fire District 51. It’s the first time the annual breakfast has been held since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a time to bring local veterans and friends together to be remembered and honored. Local officials spent the morning talking about the importance of honoring and taking care of our veterans.

Chris Snyder is the administrator of Miami Township.

“Veterans make a lasting contribution not only to our country, but to the community in which we live,” he said. “You volunteer to raise funds for various projects and support our township programs.”

Matt Murdock, the director of the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center, was the keynote speaker.

“You know, taking care of veterans isn’t a red issue and is not a blue issue. It is a red, white and blue issue,” he said. “And at the Dayton VA and in our communities, you know, we truly believe that.”

He also spoke directly to the veterans about the importance of their service being acknowledged.

“You’re going to have an opportunity to have everybody want to give you coffee and donuts and ice cream and pizza and chicken wings and everything,” he said. “And what I want you to do is I want you to go to those places, and I want you to let them thank you.”

A full color guard opened up the morning, followed by the Springboro High School choir singing the National Anthem.

Murdock said the choir was there as a way to connect the younger generations to the veterans.