'An incredibly graphic and brutal betrayal of trust,' AG says about doctor's alleged sex crimes

More information has been released about a former Yellow Springs doctor who has been arrested and accused of sex crimes.

Donald Gronbeck was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury last week. Authorities allege that over a period of several years, Gronbeck sexually assaulted 15 women, all of whom were his patients. The women were seen either at Gronbeck's former practice, Yellow Springs Primary Care, or at Antioch College , where Gronbeck was providing medical services at the school.

Attorney General Dave Yost 's Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case.

"This case represents every woman's nightmare,” Yost said at a press conference this week. “A physician is someone that we all trust to act in our best interest, to be professional, to have a level of detachment, to turn medical treatment into a sexual assault is a incredibly graphic and brutal betrayal of trust."

The investigation into Gronbeck has involved multiple agencies, including Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger’s department.

"I'm sure there's going to be more people that come forward, as they've done since other media accounts have happened during this, and we'll be ready for that,” Anger said.

People with any information about criminal allegations against Gronbeck, including if you believe that you yourself have been victimized, can contact Detective Warren Hensley of the GREENE County Sheriff's Office at 937-562-4875.

A bond hearing is scheduled for this Thursday, October 28. The state is asking for Gronbeck to be held with no bond because they believe he is a flight risk.

Gronbeck's attorney, John Paul Rion , did not respond to a request for comment by airtime.

Gronbeck faces over 80 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.