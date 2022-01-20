Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexual misconduct

Updated, January 20, 2022 at 6:06 p.m.

A Yellow Springs Primary Care doctor is under investigation following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dr. Donald Gronbeck is accused of sexually assaulting eight patients between the years 2013 and 2022 . Gronbeck is also accused of developing a sexual relationship with one of the eight patients.

Jerica Stewart with the Ohio state medical board says Gronbeck’s medical license was suspended Wednesday . He was given a summary suspension, which means an immediate suspension.

“Basically the board has to show and prove that there is an immediate, clear and convincing evidence that continued practice poses a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public,” Stewart said.

The Ohio BCI, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and local police issued a search warrant for his office. Gronbeck was also previously the campus doctor at Antioch College.

Gronbeck could not be reached for comment.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that this will be an ongoing criminal investigation. Residents are encouraged to submit any information they have to the sheriff’s office online at their website.

