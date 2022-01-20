Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexual misconduct
Updated, January 20, 2022 at 6:06 p.m.
A Yellow Springs Primary Care doctor is under investigation following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
Dr. Donald Gronbeck is accused of sexually assaulting eight patients between the years 2013 and 2022. Gronbeck is also accused of developing a sexual relationship with one of the eight patients.
Jerica Stewart with the Ohio state medical board says Gronbeck’s medical license was suspended Wednesday. He was given a summary suspension, which means an immediate suspension.
“Basically the board has to show and prove that there is an immediate, clear and convincing evidence that continued practice poses a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public,” Stewart said.
The Ohio BCI, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and local police issued a search warrant for his office. Gronbeck was also previously the campus doctor at Antioch College.
Gronbeck could not be reached for comment.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release that this will be an ongoing criminal investigation. Residents are encouraged to submit any information they have to the sheriff’s office online at their website.