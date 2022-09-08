WYSO Morning News Morning Update: September 8, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 8, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Charter schools group sues over federal funding rule

(Statehouse News Bureau) - More than 300 charter schools in Ohio are suing the US Department of Education over what they say are unfair rules that were set up last month for a federal grant program. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

DPD SWAT training

(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Department’s SWAT Team will have a training exercise today in Dayton at 465 Grand Avenue. Google Maps show that location to be an apartment complex on Grand Avenue east of Salem Avenue.In a press release, The Dayton Police said the exercise is a joint training with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Dayton PD says today’s training will use “controlled explosives” that will make loud noises in the area. The Police also say that precautions will be taken to keep training participants and the public safe during the exercise. The release did not specify what time the training will begin or end today.

#TRAININGALERT Our SWAT team and Montgomery County Sherriff SWAT will hold a joint TRAINING at 465 W. Grand Ave. on Thu., Sept. 8. There may be loud noises at times in neighborhoods in close proximity to the training site. Again, this is a training exercise. pic.twitter.com/61uhHQlsxs — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 7, 2022

Southwest Ohio deer disease

(WYSO) - Deer in southwest Ohio are dealing with a deadly disease. And, unfortunately, biologists say it won’t go away until we get our first frost. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease or EHD has been confirmed this year in most counties in the Miami Valley. Mike Tonkovich is the Deer Program Administrator with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “Quite frankly, there's probably more that we don't know about this disease than we do know.”

Here’s what we know:

EHD is transmitted by the bite of small insects called midges.

EHD is not dangerous to humans. (Example: You can eat venison from an animal that had EHD)

EHD does not pose a serious risk to the health of livestock or pets. But it does kill a lot of Deer. It causes severe dehydration and many of the deer who get it die within 36 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Tonkovich says counties that get hit hard may have to decrease the number of deer hunters are allowed to harvest this fall. He also says it’s important to report dead deer to the ODNR on their website.

Kettering native first woman boat chief

(WYSO) - A Kettering, Ohio native has broken barriers and made history within the U.S. Navy. After 20 years of service, she was selected to be the first female chief of the boat in Navy History. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.

