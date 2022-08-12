WYSO Morning News Update: August 12, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 12, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

FBI office attacker dead

(WVXU) - One man is dead after allegedly attacking an FBI office and leading police on a chase, outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. The incident remains under investigation. Authorities did not release the man's name or any information about a potential motive. However, NPR has confirmed his name with two sources familiar with the investigation, but not authorized to speak. Ricky Shiffer claimed on social media to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a source added, though any involvement in Jan. 6 has not been verified by NPR and Shiffer was not charged in connection to Jan. 6.

Will there be a gubernatorial debate?

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley continues to call on Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to participate in a televised, statewide debate. DeWine has not committed to that so far. And as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, he may not.

Clover Group settles lawsuit

(WVXU, WYSO) - The real estate and property management company Clover Group has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit. Fourteen senior apartment facilities across Ohio are part of the suit that alleged discrimination against those with disabilities.

Harrison Township Demolition

(WYSO) - A strip of condos along Shoup Mill Road in Harrison Township are being demolished this week. That’s after they’ve been sitting abandoned after the 2019 tornadoes made them unsafe.

