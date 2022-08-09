© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

The investigation continues after a man is accused of killing four people in Butler Township

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published August 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
FBI.gov
On August 6, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Marlow.

The investigation into the deaths of four people in Butler Township on Friday continues. The alleged shooter uploaded a rambling video to the Internet before the shooting explaining some of his beliefs.

Stephen Marlow is accused of killing four people in Butler Township.

In a video he shot and uploaded before the shootings, he talked about mind control and telepathy. He said that he wanted to "help other targeted individuals” who were victims of mind control. These beliefs are called "gang-stalking."

Experts say individuals who believe in gang-stalking are usually suffering from mental illness. They believe that things in ordinary life – cars of the same color driving by, helicopters and planes flying over your house – are all part of a conspiracy.

Dr. Christine Sarteschi is an associate professor of social work and criminology at Chatham University in Pittsburgh.

'It seems like that all the things that happen in their lives, they believe has to do with gangstalking in some type of way," Dr. Sarteschi said. "You know, someone goes to work and they see somebody who they don't recognize in their workplace and that was somebody who was sent to harm them."

They also said the vast majority of people who have these beliefs are not dangerous.

"A targeted individual believes that people so more than one person, usually a group or some sometimes like a government agency or a group of them, are targeting them in particular." Dr. Sarteschi said. "So they feel very targeted."

The alleged shooter was arrested in Kansas over the weekend. He is expected to be extradited to Ohio in the coming days.

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
