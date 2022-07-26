WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio’s Black Legislative Caucus call out J.D. Vance for his remarks on abortion and slavery

WYSO Morning News Update for July 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Clark County Sheriff's Deputy killed cont.

(WYSO) - A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Township. The hours-long incident also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has what we know.

Clark County shooting reaction

(WYSO) - Law enforcement agencies from across the state and nation have reached out with their condolences after the death of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot on Sunday while responding to a reported break-in at a mobile home park in Harmony Township east of Springfield.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said this in a statement:

“My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.”

And Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted this about Yates:

“His bravery and selfless dedication to protecting his community will always be remembered.” Several local departments, such as the Dayton Police Department and Ohio State troopers, have added black mourning bands to their badges.

Black Democrats on Vance comments

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Some members of Ohio’s Black Legislative Caucus are blasting Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he’s made about abortion and slavery. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

State Fair Tyler's Law

(WOSU) - The Ohio State Fair returns Wednesday. It is the first time the fair has opened with thrill rides under Tyler’s Law, which mandates proper inspections of rides at amusement parks. WOSU’s Tyler Thompson reports.

