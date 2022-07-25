Condolences flood in after Clark County Sheriff's deputy is killed in line of duty

Ohio's law enforcement agencies leaders offered condolences after the death of a Clark County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's office, 15 year veteran Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed at a mobile home in Harmony Township while responding to a 911 call. Other law enforcement officials and deputies were not able to retrieve Yates for hours. When they were able to retrieve him, the mobile home caught fire.

Deputy Matthew Yates died from his injuries after being CareFlighted to Miami Valley Hospital, Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said during an emotional press conference. Another deputy appeared to have injured their leg while avoiding gunfire from the mobile home, the Springfield News-Sun reports.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:

"Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him.

BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO.

My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge."

— Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) July 24, 2022

Yost also issued the following statement Monday:

“Deputy Yates ended his watch yesterday taking dangerous action in the face of evil, going to the rescue of someone else.

My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.

To everyone who wears the badge and remains at their duty post this morning: You have our deepest gratitude, and we will always remember.”

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the department.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigate the officer-involved shooting. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.

National Police Association:

"RIP Clark County, OH Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates who was shot and killed in the line of duty today."

— National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) July 25, 2022

Ohio State Highway Patrol:

"In honor of Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates."

— Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) July 25, 2022

Dayton Police Department:

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Clark Co. Sheriff's Office Deputy Matthew Yates as they deal with his tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning badges to honor Deputy Yates' sacrifice and service."

Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Clark Co. Sheriff's Office Deputy Matthew Yates as they deal with his tragic line of duty death.

— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 25, 2022

Xenia Police Division:

"We would like to offer our condolences to the family of Deputy Matt Yates and to our Brothers and Sisters at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Yates was well known to some of our Xenia Police Division family and he will be missed. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office:

“Sheriff Rob Streck on behalf of all of us at MCSO would like to send our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as well as all of their friends and family members during this difficult time.”

Centerville Police Department:

"CPD extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Deputy Matthew Yates and to the entire Clark County Sheriff's Office."

Union police and fire departments:

“Our thought and prayers go out to the family and friends of Deputy Yates.”

Preble County Sheriff’s Office:

“On behalf of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” Sheriff Michael L. Simpson.

Sheriff Deputies of Ohio

"Sending our deepest condolences Rest In Peace Deputy Matthew Yates. Our condolences go out to his family and our amazing force Clark County Sheriff's Office - Ohio. Our community has had a huge heartbreak today."