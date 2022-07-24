Deputy shot during standoff at Clark County mobile home

A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Twp., an hours-long incident that also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire.

The deputy was critically injured and flown to Miami Valley Hospital, the Springfield News-Sun reports. The deputy hadn't been identified Sunday evening and a condition report wasn't release.

Another deputy appeared to have injured his leg while avoiding gunfire from the mobile home.

The resident of the mobile home and another person visiting him may be dead, according to relatives who spoke to the Springfield News-Sun. Deputies haven't confirmed this information, nor said how they might have died.

The shooting occured in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in eastern Clark County on Sunday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the deputy was responding to an earlier shooting at the home.

At one point, the mobile home caught fire and was destroyed, the Springfield News-Sun reports. It's unclear how the fire started.

Several other nearby mobile homes were evacuated during the standoff.