Procession brings slain deputy back to Clark County

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office led a procession from downtown Dayton to Springfield on Monday afternoon to bring slain Deputy Matthew Yates back to Clark County.

Yates was shot Sunday while responding to a report of someone breaking into a mobile home in Harmony Township.

Several special operations teams were called in to rescue Yates. He died from his injuries after being flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. His father also served in law enforcement.

Many people lined the streets near the sheriff's office headquarters in downtown Springfield. A memorial was left on a sheriff’s car near Springfield City Hall. Visitors had left flowers for Yates.

“Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers," Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said through tears during an emotional news conference on Sunday night. "And please keep my sheriff’s office in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Several questions remain about the incident. That includes reports that the resident and another person in the mobile home died.

It’s also unclear how a fire started at the mobile home, destroying it. The burnt shell of the home could be seen on Monday afternoon, marked off by caution tape. Several investigators were there on Monday. They appeared to be collecting evidence.

Garrett Reese / WYSO The burned shell of a mobile home in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in eastern Clark County on Monday, July 25. The home is where Deputy Matthew Yates was shot on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He later died at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

A second deputy sustained a leg injury during the incident. That deputy hasn't been identified, nor a condition provided.

WYSO has reached out to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for additional information. They had not responded by deadline.

