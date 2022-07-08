WYSO Morning News Update: Us Senate candidate Tim Ryan speaks with small Black business owners in Dayton, Ohio
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 07, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Bill to allow penalties against men causing pregnancy
(Statehouse News Bureau) - With Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban in place, a Democratic state lawmaker wants to hold men who cause pregnancy responsible for their actions. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Activists in Akron craft a list of demands for police
(WKSU) - Akron activist organizations have crafted a list of demands for police reform following the police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. For The Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman reports they are asking officers to stop using aggressive tactics with peaceful protesters.
- Home Health care fraud
(WYSO) - A federal investigation from the U.S.The Department of Labor found a Dayton-based health care provider committed fraud. Reliable Home Health Care in Dayton intentionally didn’t pay workers overtime wages. It also falsified payroll records. The department of labor is now making the company pay over $100,000 in back wages back to its workers. Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Tim Ryan meets with Black small business owners
(WYSO) - U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan met with small Black business owners today Thursday in Dayton. They discussed what it’s like to be a business owner in the city. Garrett Reese reports.