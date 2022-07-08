© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Morning News Update: Us Senate candidate Tim Ryan speaks with small Black business owners in Dayton, Ohio

Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan meeting with small Black business owners in Dayton, OH.
Garrett Reese
WYSO
U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan meeting with small Black business owners in Dayton, OH.

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 07, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Bill to allow penalties against men causing pregnancy
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - With Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban in place, a Democratic state lawmaker wants to hold men who cause pregnancy responsible for their actions. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
  • Activists in Akron craft a list of demands for police
    (WKSU) - Akron activist organizations have crafted a list of demands for police reform following the police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. For The Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman reports they are asking officers to stop using aggressive tactics with peaceful protesters.
  • Home Health care fraud
    (WYSO) - A federal investigation from the U.S.The Department of Labor found a Dayton-based health care provider committed fraud. Reliable Home Health Care in Dayton intentionally didn’t pay workers overtime wages. It also falsified payroll records. The department of labor is now making the company pay over $100,000 in back wages back to its workers. Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Tim Ryan meets with Black small business owners
    (WYSO) - U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan met with small Black business owners today Thursday in Dayton. They discussed what it’s like to be a business owner in the city. Garrett Reese reports.

Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
