KeyBank has a new tool to promote "financial wellness"

KeyBank launched a new initiative aimed at helping people understand financial literacy. To help with this, the bank has a new tool: the KeyBus.

The bus is filled with computers that have programs installed on them for people to explore. The programs walk them through understanding their credit, the importance of budgeting, insurance, and more.

That is what KeyBank calls “financial wellness.”

Last Friday, the KeyBus was parked outside KeyBank’s North Main Branch, allowing people to walk inside and see what was offered.

“Our bus can do a myriad of things,” Kenya Taylor, the Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer for Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton for KeyBank, said. “We can help you review your credit. We have workforce development if you want to look for a job opportunity. We have capabilities and modules to go through budgeting and finance. This bus is basically bringing the bank to the communities.”

Taylor said the idea of bringing the bank, as well as its financial wellness tips, should be the main goal for KeyBank.

To further this goal, the bank has partnered with the Greater Dayton Realtist Association and Miami Valley Fair Housing.

These organizations can help people better understand financial wellness in regards to housing, especially for the underserved members of the community.

They were also at the North Main Branch last Friday, handing out pamphlets and information to any who asked.

The KeyBus will continue its trip around the Miami Valley over the next couple of months.

At the end of July, the bus will be at the Dayton Air Show in Vandalia. It will end its tour of local areas at the YWCA Financial Literacy Day in Dayton on August 5 and on United Resource Day in Dayton on August 6.