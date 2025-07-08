© 2025 WYSO
Springfield vending company recalls products due to undeclared sesame allergen

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT
A pre-made mini Italian sub in plastic wrap displays a label with allergen markings on the front, leaving out sesame.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture
/
The Ohio Department of Agriculture
Sheehan Brothers Vending displays any allergens on its labels, but failed to warn consumers of the sesame allergen in some of its products.

Sheehan Brothers Vending has recalled multiple products due to ingredient labels not stating a Sesame allergen. The company is headquartered in Springfield and serves much of southwest and central Ohio.

Products included in the voluntary recall include the company's cheeseburgers, spicy chicken sandwich, Italian mini subs, pepperoni pizza sub, chili cheese Coney and BBQ riblet with coleslaw.

These products were available for purchase from July 2 through July 8 at micro markets and vending machine locations throughout Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There are currently no reported illnesses due to any of th recalled items.

However, individuals with a sesame allergy or severe sensitivity to the allergen could run the risk of a serious o life-threatening reaction if they consumed these products.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled products and have a sesame allergy are asked to dispose of the product and contact Sheehan Brothers Vending for a replacement pack.

The ODA suggests that any individuals who exhibit signs or symptoms of food-born illness or allergies contact a physician immediately.
Local & Statewide News Springfield Food Recall allergies Ohio Department of Agriculture
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
