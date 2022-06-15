Dayton Metro Library celebrates the construction of a new building in Huber Heights

A ceremony was held celebrating the construction of a new library in Huber Heights.

Dayton Metro Libraries hosted a brick-signing ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the construction of the Huber Heights branch. This location will be the final one constructed as part of Dayton Metro Library’s “Libraries for a Smarter Future” facilities expansion plan.

Several community leaders signed bricks to be used in the construction. Community members then had a chance to do the same.

The twenty-seven thousand square foot facility will feature multiple study areas, conference rooms, and program spaces.

Among the local elected officials present at the event was Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore. He talked about how the addition of the 9.5 million dollar branch is only one part of the overall plan to revamp and revitalize the area.

Dayton Metro Library executive director Jeffrey Trzeciak says the exact opening date is unknown, but he hopes the new facility will open early next year.

“Libraries are anchor institutions,” said Trzeciak. “They not only provide books, but also services that help people find jobs, homes and any other assistance they might need.”

Dayton-area state representatives Rodney Creech and Phil Plummer were also present at the ceremony.

“These libraries are tremendous assets,” said Plummer. “We all want the same things in life: safe communities, good schools, and job opportunities. Libraries are the catalysts to all of those.”

The funds for all 11 of the new branches created under the Dayton Metro Library’s expansion plan came from a levee passed by voters ten years ago.