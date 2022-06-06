Update: Several Dayton-area gas stations raise prices to $5 dollars

Gas prices are at record highs in the Miami Valley. An expert from tech company GasBuddy told media outlets that he predicts gas in Ohio might cost $5 dollars a gallon by mid-June. In some states the price has already hit that mark.

In Ohio, the average price for a gallon of gas on Sunday, June 5 was $4.84 a gallon –and it’s rising . That number is close to 40 cents more than it was a week ago.

The jump came from a European Union action last week.

The EU agreed to cut Russian oil imports by 90% by the end of 2022 as an economic sanction for the war in Ukraine.

The move will significantly reduce the global oil supply — which means higher prices at the pump here in Ohio.

But, according to a Dayton Daily News interview with Miami University professor Johnathan Wolff , another way exists to lower gas prices: decrease demand.

That's what Paul Ratajczak in Yellow Springs has done. Ratajczak drives a 50cc Honda Metropolitan scooter that takes just one gallon of gasoline–the 2022 model gets one hundred and seventeen miles per gallon according to an industry blog . When asked at a Speedway in Yellow Springs how the gas prices are affecting him:

"Not at all," Ratajczak said.

If downsizing to a scooter isn’t an option, Wolff said trading in for a more fuel efficient car is the next best thing.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.