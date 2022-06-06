© 2022 WYSO
Update: Several Dayton-area gas stations raise prices to $5 dollars

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published June 6, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
The Yellow Springs Speedway on June 5, 2022
Chris Welter
WYSO
The Yellow Springs Speedway on June 5, 2022

Gas prices are at record highs in the Miami Valley. An expert from tech company GasBuddy told media outlets that he predicts gas in Ohio might cost $5 dollars a gallon by mid-June. In some states the price has already hit that mark.

In Ohio, the average price for a gallon of gas on Sunday, June 5 was $4.84 a gallon –and it’s rising. That number is close to 40 cents more than it was a week ago.

The jump came from a European Union action last week.

The EU agreed to cut Russian oil imports by 90% by the end of 2022 as an economic sanction for the war in Ukraine.

The move will significantly reduce the global oil supply — which means higher prices at the pump here in Ohio.

But, according to a Dayton Daily News interview with Miami University professor Johnathan Wolff, another way exists to lower gas prices: decrease demand.

That's what Paul Ratajczak in Yellow Springs has done. Ratajczak drives a 50cc Honda Metropolitan scooter that takes just one gallon of gasoline–the 2022 model gets one hundred and seventeen miles per gallon according to an industry blog. When asked at a Speedway in Yellow Springs how the gas prices are affecting him:

"Not at all," Ratajczak said.

If downsizing to a scooter isn’t an option, Wolff said trading in for a more fuel efficient car is the next best thing.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
