© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Local elementary school opens food pantry for students; Invasive species of worms found in Ohio

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT
A food pantry
Brave Heart
/
Flickr Creative Commons
This program is one of several Dayton Public Schools uses to feed students.

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenny:

  • DPS food pantry
    (WYSO) — Dayton Public School officials held a grand opening for a new food pantry today. Edison Elementary is now the first school in the district to have a pantry that’s available for students and their families.
  • Invasive worm spotted in Ohio
    (Columbus Dispatch) — An invasive species of worms has been spotted in Ohio. The Ohio State University Extension in Trumbull County says a resident spotted a Hammerhead worm on their lawn. They have also been spotted in Darke County. The Worm can be up to a foot long and has a crescent-shaped head, similar to a hammerhead shark. The worms eat snails, slugs, and earthworms. They do produce a neurotoxin to help them eat their prey, which can cause irritation if touched with bare hands. You should not cut the worm in half because they can reproduce asexually into two worms. Instead, the OSU Extension recommends using salt or rubbing alcohol to kill the worm.
  • COVID-19 Treatments
    (Ideastream) — Although Ohio's COVID-19 rates are staying relatively low, state health officials would like people to know there are treatments available to avoid severe reactions or hospitalization. In a press conference Wednesday, OhioHealth's Dr. Joe Gastaldo said those treatment options are monoclonal antibodies and antiviral medications. "They are really for anybody, regardless of their vaccination status, who has a high-risk conditions," Dr, Gastaldo said. "When you look at the collection of high-risk conditions, there are things on there we are all very familiar with, like diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease." Physical inactivity, neurological conditions, disabilities, and substance abuse disorders can also make a person higher risk and eligible for one of these treatments. Ohio Department of Health's Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says you should talk to your doctor about what treatment might be right for you. There is a short window of time that a person can take the treatments, and an Ideastream Public Media report found some eligible people weren't being prescribed the medications because providers weren't familiar with them.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Dayton Public SchoolsDPSFood InsecurityFoodEnvironmentOhio EPAEPACOVIDCOVID-19Ohio Department of HealthColumbus DispatchDayton Daily News
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
See stories by Desmond Winton-Finklea