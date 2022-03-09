© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Central State announces scholarship initiative exclusively for local students

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
Central State University
Central State University
/
High school graduates from the Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia and Springfield public school districts are eligible.

Central State University is now offering scholarships exclusively for local high school students. University administrators said they hope the program will increase the school’s enrollment.

Central’s DTXS Public School Scholarship Initiative is for students who graduate from high school in four districts: Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia, and Springfield. That means graduates from ten local high schools will be eligible.

Jack Thomas is the President of Central State. He said students from the area are uniquely positioned to thrive at the university.

“We’re looking to grow and forge ahead,” he said. “We would be remiss if we did not pause and look locally.”

The scholarship gives up to five thousand dollars and can go toward a student's first-year tuition costs. Students will be required to live on campus to be eligible.

University officials said studies indicate that students are becoming more and more likely to go to college closer to home.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
