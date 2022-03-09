Central State announces scholarship initiative exclusively for local students

Central State University is now offering scholarships exclusively for local high school students. University administrators said they hope the program will increase the school’s enrollment.

Central’s DTXS Public School Scholarship Initiative is for students who graduate from high school in four districts: Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia, and Springfield. That means graduates from ten local high schools will be eligible.

Jack Thomas is the President of Central State. He said students from the area are uniquely positioned to thrive at the university.

“We’re looking to grow and forge ahead,” he said. “We would be remiss if we did not pause and look locally.”

The scholarship gives up to five thousand dollars and can go toward a student's first-year tuition costs. Students will be required to live on campus to be eligible.

University officials said studies indicate that students are becoming more and more likely to go to college closer to home.