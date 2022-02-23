© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Prices at the gas pump in Ohio have been up for a while. Here's why.

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
A customer pumps gas into a car in Columbus, Ohio.
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A customer pumps gas into a car in Columbus, Ohio.

The Ohio AAA’s Director of Public Affairs, Kimberly Schwind, says the average price for gas in the Buckeye State is $3.33 a gallon.

“That’s 29 cents more than a month ago and 69 cents more than a year ago when we were sitting at $2.64 a gallon," Schwind says.

Schwind says there are a couple of potential reasons for the increase. She says there’s a concern that Russia might invade Ukraine coupled with the fact that more people are driving as pandemic restrictions are being lifted.

Schwind says if you want to get a deal, the lowest price on gas is $3.18 per gallon in Hardin County. She says people who fill their tanks in Carroll county are paying the most. She says the average price of gasoline there is $3.40 per gallon. She says Ohio's gas prices are below the national average of $3.53 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Statewide NewsMoneyGas Prices
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
See stories by Jo Ingles