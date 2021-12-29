The Ohio Fair Courts Alliance held final panel on the courts and Democracy

Last week, the Ohio Fair Courts Alliance and Common Cause Ohio held the final panel in a series on courts and democracy.

Ronald Adrian, a retired Judge from Cleveland, was one of the panelists. He says that one challenge for Ohio’s courts is ensuring procedural fairness. That means making sure people feel like they have been treated fairly by the court, regardless of the outcome of their case.

“Procedural fairness is not just actual fairness, it also includes the perception of fairness,” said Ronald Adrian.

Adrian says that research shows that when people feel like they have been treated fairly in court, they are more likely to follow the law in the future. Links to the entire series of webinars can be found on our website wyso.org.