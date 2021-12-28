© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

CDC allows adults 18 and older to get the booster

WYSO | By Shayleigh Frank
Published December 28, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST
Katy Abt Zoom
Shayleigh Frank
/
WYSO
Katy Abt speaking about her experience with the Covid-19 booster

Last month the CDC expanded eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine booster to anyone 18 and older. For some young people this has opened up more opportunities for them to see family and friends again.

University of Dayton graduate Katy Abt is a 28-year-old Music Therapy Contractor. She says getting the booster means she can spend time with family while also protecting those she works with.

“Even though we are less likely to have serious complications, we know nothing really long term about covid,” said Abt, “So I think not only for ourselves but for others, just to be socially aware, what we do affects others.”

The CDC is still pushing for millions of Americans to get the vaccine in order to protect themselves and others. That’s especially true with the new omicron variant surging and people traveling for the holidays. Vaccine boosters are available all over the country and specific locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Local and Statewide NewsVaccinationsvaccineCDCHealthPublic Health
Shayleigh Frank
