© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Marcy’s Law gives Ohio crime survivors more rights

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
Crime scene promo
iStockphoto.com
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck emphasizes victims' rights during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

In Ohio, Marcy's Law is now apart of the state constitution. It ensures more rights for crime survivors.

Each year — millions of Americans are affected by some kind of crime. In the wake — most people who’ve survived a crime are overwhelmed with questions and feelings of helplessness. During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, one legal office is emphasizing a simple message to all Ohio crime survivors — “You have rights.”

“Victims have a right to receive restitution for economic loss,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck proclaimed.

He explained this is one of the many protections survivors of crime now have thanks to a recent amendment to Ohio’s state constitution.

It fully recognizes Marcy’s Law — which ensures the rights of crime survivors including — being treated with fairness, being protected from the defendant and a respect of their privacy. It also guarantees they will not be intimidated, harassed, nor abused throughout the criminal justice process.

Prosecutor Heck believes these constitutional rights help survivors rebuild their personal dignity.

“It goes a long way in helping them know that people care about what happens to them, making sure someone is held responsible for what happened and also helping them heal,” Heck said.

His office has a Victim Witness Division that educates crime survivors about their rights.

“We have a 24-7 Victim Witness Division that makes themselves available to victims of crime. Also after the fact we offer any kind of counseling services and other services to help victims even after the case is over with, and these are at no cost to the victims.”

Tags
Local and Statewide News CrimeGovernment & Politics
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley