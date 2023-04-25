Marcy’s Law gives Ohio crime survivors more rights

Each year — millions of Americans are affected by some kind of crime. In the wake — most people who’ve survived a crime are overwhelmed with questions and feelings of helplessness. During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, one legal office is emphasizing a simple message to all Ohio crime survivors — “You have rights.”

“Victims have a right to receive restitution for economic loss,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck proclaimed.

He explained this is one of the many protections survivors of crime now have thanks to a recent amendment to Ohio’s state constitution.

It fully recognizes Marcy’s Law — which ensures the rights of crime survivors including — being treated with fairness, being protected from the defendant and a respect of their privacy. It also guarantees they will not be intimidated, harassed, nor abused throughout the criminal justice process.

Prosecutor Heck believes these constitutional rights help survivors rebuild their personal dignity.

“It goes a long way in helping them know that people care about what happens to them, making sure someone is held responsible for what happened and also helping them heal,” Heck said.

His office has a Victim Witness Division that educates crime survivors about their rights.

“We have a 24-7 Victim Witness Division that makes themselves available to victims of crime. Also after the fact we offer any kind of counseling services and other services to help victims even after the case is over with, and these are at no cost to the victims.”