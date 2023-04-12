Police hold press conference after officer shoots man in Dayton

A Dayton police officer shot a man on Monday.

Police alleged thirty six year old Delandrias Alan Webster fled from the passenger seat of a car they pulled over on Salem Avenue at around 9:00 pm Monday night. They also said Webster removed a gun from his pocket at some point while fleeing.

Webster, who is Black, was shot multiple times by a white Dayton police officer named Riley Brown.

At a press conference Tuesday , Police Chief Kamran Afzal acknowledged issues with race and policing but he asked people in the Dayton community to let the investigation into this week’s incident play out.

"It's a tough environment to be out there,” Afzal said. “I will say that we need to have a little bit of trust in each other, and maybe put some trust back in law enforcement."

He continued.

"Being a minority myself, I never really look at the individual's race, I Iook at the behavior that the individual has… I see behavior and then react to it," Afzal said.

Officer Brown is on administrative leave pending an outside investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department into the shooting.

Webster is in stable condition.

