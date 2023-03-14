ODOT District 8 kicks off construction season, focuses on big U.S. 35 project

The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off construction season on Monday. In total, ODOT is expecting to invest $2.5 billion into more than 1,000 projects, including 198 in Southwest Ohio.

One project for ODOT District 8 and the Greene County Engineer this year includes the interchange of U.S. 35 and Valley/Trebein Road.

It’s a particularly busy section of the US 35 Corridor, which has seen work improvements recently .

“It is one of the busiest four lane corridors throughout Ohio,” Tammy Campbell, ODOT District 8’s Deputy Director, said. “There are more than 35,000 vehicles that pass through the intersection, and then the traffic count increases as you head west toward 75 and Dayton.”

The current intersection will become an interchange, carrying traffic from Valley and Trebein Roads over US 35. US 35 will get new ramps at that location as well.

“Upon its completion, this particular project will also complement the improvements that have already been made on 35 to the west by moving traffic efficiently through the corridor and easing congestion at intersections,” Campbell said.

In total, the project is estimated to cost around $40 million. The Greene County Commissioners will cover 20% of that cost.

Currently, ODOT is working on tree removal and utility relocations. Construction is expected to begin in April, and is expected to be completed in October 2025.

During construction, U.S. 35 traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction. Valley and Trebein roads will experience intermittent lane restrictions and periods of closure.

While a big project, the U.S. 35/Valley/Trebein Interchange is only one of many projects ODOT District 8 will oversee this year.

The District is responsible for Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties. This breaks down to the overseeing of 3,841 lane miles, 1,391 bridges, and 92 projects.