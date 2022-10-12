© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

ODOT celebrates completion of big part of U.S. 35 Expansion Project

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published October 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
Brian Martin, executive director of the MVRPC; Randy Chevalley, deputy director of ODOT District 7; Chris Kershner, President and CEO, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce; and Tom Vega, vice president of U.S. Utilities with AES Ohio.jpg
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Brian Martin, executive director of the MVRPC; Randy Chevalley, deputy director of ODOT District 7; Chris Kershner, President and CEO, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce; and Tom Vega, vice president of U.S. Utilities with AES Ohio at the U.S. 35 Expansion Project celebration.

A construction project 10 years in the making is finally nearing completion – the expansion of U.S. 35. The Ohio Department of Transportation celebrated this feat on Tuesday. The $13.2 million project was a partnership with ODOT District 7, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and the City of Riverside.

U.S. 35 has been expanded from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675. Additionally, a bridge near the interchange on Smithville Road was removed. Noise mitigation work was also done on U.S. 35, a normal step taken after a lane expansion.

All that’s left to finish up is to repave the entrance ramp to U.S. 35 on Woodman Drive.

These stretches of road on U.S. 35 are often busy and congested with traffic. This was causing stress and frustration for many people, especially local businesses moving their goods.

“This was a main artery. You know, look at it as your body and your heart. If you don’t have the main artery [working], the blood can’t get to the rest of the artery. So this 35 was key,” Randy Chevalley, the deputy director of ODOT District 7, said.

Officials say this massive project will improve traffic congestion and travel time for commuters and businesses moving their goods.

“The completion of this project is a win for everybody. And I hope as we experience the benefits of safer and more efficient commutes over U.S. 35, that we identify other collaborative opportunities that level the playing field, increase access and ensure equity for all of our residents,” Brian Martin, the executive director of the MVRPC, said.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. handled the contracting work.

