Local and Statewide News

Ohio 41 in Springfield Twp. reopen to public, lane closures

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
State Route 41 Ohio
Doug Kerr
/
FLickr

In Springfield Township, Ohio 41 between Gateway Boulevard and the Clark County Fairgrounds is now reopened to the public.

Motorists can use the two center lanes within the four-lane state route.

Crews are busy cleaning up after a Norfolk Southern train derailment the afternoon of March 4. NBTS agents are investigating the cause.

Drivers are asked to proceed slowly and with caution through the area while workers continue cleaning up the mangled train cars.

Clark County Train DerailmentNorfolk Southern
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley