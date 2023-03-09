Ohio 41 in Springfield Twp. reopen to public, lane closures

In Springfield Township, Ohio 41 between Gateway Boulevard and the Clark County Fairgrounds is now reopened to the public.

Motorists can use the two center lanes within the four-lane state route.

Crews are busy cleaning up after a Norfolk Southern train derailment the afternoon of March 4. NBTS agents are investigating the cause.

Drivers are asked to proceed slowly and with caution through the area while workers continue cleaning up the mangled train cars.