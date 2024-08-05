Lewis Raven Wallace (he/they/ze) is an independent journalist based in Durham, North Carolina, and the author and creator of The View from Somewhere book and podcast. He’s currently a Ford Global Fellow, and the Abolition Journalism Fellow with Interrupting Criminalization. His first full time job in radio was at WYSO in 2013, where his work on the Affordable Care Act, WYSO Curious, and the Black Lives Matter movement won multiple state and national awards. Lewis is white and transgender, born and raised in the Midwest with deep roots in the South.