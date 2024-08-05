Lewis Raven Wallace
Lewis Raven Wallace (he/they/ze) is an independent journalist based in Durham, North Carolina, and the author and creator of The View from Somewhere book and podcast. He’s currently a Ford Global Fellow, and the Abolition Journalism Fellow with Interrupting Criminalization. His first full time job in radio was at WYSO in 2013, where his work on the Affordable Care Act, WYSO Curious, and the Black Lives Matter movement won multiple state and national awards. Lewis is white and transgender, born and raised in the Midwest with deep roots in the South.
-
John Crawford III was killed by police in the Beavercreek Walmart on Aug. 5, 2014. His death came days before Ferguson police killed another young Black man, Michael Brown.
-
People will mark the 10-year anniversary of John Crawford III’s death with a memorial outside of Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, and an event at 7 p.m. in Yellow Springs.