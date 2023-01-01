Kevin McGruder Ph.D.

Kevin McGruder is an Associate Professor of History at Antioch College. McGruder is the lead producer for a series on WYSO called Loud As The Rolling Sea. Before coming to WYSO, McGruder’s interest in community formation led to a career in community development, and now as an academic, to research interests that include African American institutions, urban history, and gay and lesbian history. He has a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an M.B.A. in Real Estate Finance from Columbia University. Before pursuing doctoral studies at City University of New York, McGruder worked for many years in the field of nonprofit community development. Positions included Program Director at Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Director of Real Estate Development with the Abyssinian Development Corporation, and Executive Director of Gay Men of African Descent (in New York City).

