Overdose surge reported in Springfield, addiction medicine experts urge caution

Four overdoses have been reported in Springfield, Ohio, per SOAR Initiative's text alert.

Addiction medicine experts say people who use drugs should always test them for fentanyl and never use them alone. They also recommend carrying the overdose reversal medicine naloxone (brand name Narcan) and learn how to administer rescue breaths.

Representatives from the National Overdose Prevention Lifeline are standing by at 1-800-484-3731 as a resource to people who are using drugs alone. They also provide the option to chat with a lifeline representative online.

Narcan is available for free, and Ohioans can order free fentanyl test strips anonymously.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is a major contributor to overdoses in the United States. The combination of fentanyl and xylazine, a tranquilizer added to some drugs, can cause skin ulcers and severe wounds. It can also make Narcan less effective, potentially causing an increase in overdose risk.

Dr. Kimberly Sue, an assistant professor with the program in addiction medicine at Yale University, said in an interview with WYSO that xylazine is showing up in more and more illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

"We need to change our paradigm to better care for people who use drugs, keep them alive, healthy, happy, and well," Dr. Sue said. "That's done by talking about drug use compassionately, educating people, and by creating systems that can care for people who use drugs that are free, that are low barrier, compassionate, non-judgmental and easy. If we can do those things, it will improve the health of people who are using xylazine."

People who know of a deadly batch of drugs that is causing overdoses can anonymously report it to The SOAR Initiative by texting "Submit Report" to 937-744-7627.

Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-662-HELP) or visit findtreatment.gov.

