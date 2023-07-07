Overdose surge, deadly heroin batch alert reported in East Dayton

Six overdoses have been reported in the past few days on the East Side of Dayton. That’s according to an anonymous community report from The SOAR Initiative's text alert system. The SOAR Initiative is a state-wide harm-reduction non-profit.

Their alert system has also received a report of a deadly batch of heroin appearing as a white or off-white powder in a blue bag in East Dayton. The batch may contain fentanyl, xylazine, and benzos.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a major contributor to overdoses in the United States. The combination of fentanyl and xylazine can increase overdose risk. Xylazine is a tranquilizer that causes skin ulcers and severe wounds, and makes the overdose reversal medicine Narcan less effective.

Experts recommend everyone carry Narcan (naloxone) and learn how to administer rescue breaths.

People are also encouraged to test their drugs for fentanyl and to never use drugs alone. Representatives from the National Overdose Prevention Lifeline are standing by at 800-484-3731 as a resource to people who are using drugs alone. They also have the option to chat with a lifeline representative online here.

Narcan is available for free here, and free fentanyl test strips here.

SafeTrade SSP provides a number of free resources on Wednesdays from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia or on Fridays from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at 25 South Central Avenue in Fairborn.

People who know of a deadly batch of drugs can anonymously report it by texting "Submit Report" to 937-744-7627.

Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-662-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov