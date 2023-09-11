Rejected Greene County solar array project loses appeal to Ohio Supreme Court

A utility-scale solar developer trying to construct a 1,200-acre project in Greene County got bad news from the Ohio Supreme court last week.

Ohio's highest court dismissed the company's appeal for a state board to re-hear its rejected application for the Greene County project.

The application was rejected due to community pushback to the project because of concerns over an alternate use of farmland and property values.

The project called Kingwood has been proposed by Vesper Energy. It would create enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes each year.

Vesper says in a statement that it’s still committed to the Kingwood project, and it still has ways to appeal.