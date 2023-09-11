© 2023 WYSO
Government & Politics

Rejected Greene County solar array project loses appeal to Ohio Supreme Court

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published September 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
solar panel
Credit Sergey Edentod/SHUTTERSTOCK
The Ohio Supreme Court rejects an appeal by a company that wanted to build a utility-scale solar array project in Greene County.

A utility-scale solar developer trying to construct a 1,200-acre project in Greene County got bad news from the Ohio Supreme court last week.

Ohio's highest court dismissed the company's appeal for a state board to re-hear its rejected application for the Greene County project.

The application was rejected due to community pushback to the project because of concerns over an alternate use of farmland and property values.

The project called Kingwood has been proposed by Vesper Energy. It would create enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes each year.

Vesper says in a statement that it’s still committed to the Kingwood project, and it still has ways to appeal.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Environment Reporter at WYSO. He got his start in radio in 2017, when he completed a training at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
