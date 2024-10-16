© 2024 WYSO
Riverscape MetroPark installs 'critical' floodwall in downtown Dayton

WYSO | By Shay Frank,
Chris Welter
Published October 16, 2024 at 5:49 AM EDT
Temporary flood wall is installed at Riverscape Metropark in downtown Dayton
Miami Conservancy District
/
Contributed
Temporary flood wall is installed at Riverscape Metropark in downtown Dayton

Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of flooding in the Miami Valley, so local government agencies are trying to be prepared for catastrophic rain events.

Last week, the Miami Conservancy District collaborated with Five Rivers MetroParks to practice installing and testing a 200-foot-long temporary floodwall — under clear skies — at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton.

A worker stands next to a steel beam from the temporary floodwall at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton.
Miami Conservancy District
/
Contributed
A worker stands next to a steel beam from the temporary floodwall at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton.

“When RiverScape was developed, a portion of the levee was intentionally removed to integrate the park with the river,” Ben Casper, Miami Conservancy District field operations manager, said in an emailed press release. “This temporary floodwall is designed to be deployed quickly should the river rise to levels that threaten downtown Dayton. Today’s exercise is about keeping our teams prepared and ensuring that we can respond effectively if ever needed.”

The process of installing the temporary wall requires expertise. It includes removing caps from the park's plaza floor to place steel posts in the ground and then using a crane to position heavy aluminum stop logs.

A crane moves part of a temporary floodwall into place in downtown Dayton
Miami Conservancy District
/
Miami Conservancy District
A crane moves part of a temporary floodwall into place in downtown Dayton.

The conservancy district said in the release that the wall stands three to four feet tall and stretches 160 feet wide when fully deployed. During the exercise, a second 30-foot-wide section was also installed west of the main floodwall to ensure complete coverage in vulnerable areas during a flood.

Today’s exercise is about keeping our teams prepared.
Ben Casper, Miami Conservancy District

Miami Conservancy District was created after Dayton's 1913 flood, which happend after 9 to 11 inches of rainfall hit the region in over 72 hours. Casper said flooding like that would require installing the floodwall to protect Dayton.

Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
